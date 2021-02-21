Medchal DCC chief joins BJP

Kuna Srisailam Goud joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of its national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

Hyderabad

21 February 2021 23:53 IST

Former MLA and Medchal District Congress Committee president Kuna Srisailam Goud resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in the presence of its national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

Mr. Goud was elected as an independent MLA from Qutbullapur constituency in 2009 after the Congress denied him ticket but later returned to the party fold. He also held the post of chairman of Andhra Pradesh Police Housing Corporation during the Chief Ministership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

In a video message released here, he said his decision comes in the wake of pressure from his followers and supporters. He said only the BJP has the strength and the courage to defeat the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and his intention is to get on to a strong platform to fight against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the TRS government.

Mr. Goud also took a dig at the Congress leadership in the State saying they were busy targeting each other rather than the government. If a leader takes up a programme against the government, others follow their own path defeating the very purpose of it.

He said it is strange that despite the resignation of the TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Congress leadership in Delhi has failed to appoint a new PCC president so far indicating the internal differences in the party.