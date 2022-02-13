Medaram witnesses surge in footfall of devotees

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara slated to be held in Medaram from Feb. 16 to 19

People from far and wide flocked to Medaram well in advance to worship the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. | Photo Credit: File photo

Ahead of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara slated to be held in Medaram in Mulugu district from February 16 to 19, the tribal village witnessed a surge in footfall of devotees on Sunday with people from far and wide flocking to Medaram in Telangana’s tribal heartland well in advance to worship the tribal goddesses.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao on Sunday visited the command control centre set up by the Police department in Medaram to monitor the smooth conduct of the four-day jatara scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Collector Krishna Aditya and Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil apprised the ministers of the elaborate arrangements made for the biennial Medaram jatara. The TSRTC chairman and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan took stock of the arrangements for provision of basic amenities to the TSRTC staff and passengers at the bus stand in Medaram.

Speaking to reporters in Medaram, the ministers said water was released from Laknavaram Lake into Jampanna vagu and ace swimmers were deployed on the banks of the stream to prevent untoward incidents during the jatara.

All arrangements are in place to ensure sanitation and cleanliness in the entire jatara area, they said, reiterating their appeal to devotees to strictly adhere to the COVID safety guidelines.