Medaram witnesses steady stream of devotees on second day of mini Medaram jatara

February 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Cultural performances by artistes highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Adivasis, their rituals and their symbiotic relationship with Mother Nature hogged the limelight at the ongoing mini-Medaram jatara in Medaram village of Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district on Thursday.

Medaram, a small village in Tadvai mandal surrounded by Eturunagaram wildlife sanctuary, witnessed a steady stream of devotees, mainly tribal people from Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and other neighbouring districts on the second day of the annual mini-jatara.

The Jampanna vagu, a tributary of the Godavari, was abuzz with activity as hordes of devotees thronged the place to take a holy dip in the stream before heading to the altar to worship the tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place at the jatara site to ensure smooth conduct of the annual mini-tribal fair. The mini-jatara will conclude on Saturday.

