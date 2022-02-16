Medaram jatara: Makeshift tents come up

Many devotees arrive in bullock carts

Many devotees arrive in bullock carts

Thousands of makeshift tents have sprung up along the periphery of Medaram with hordes of devotees from far and wide camping along various routes leading to Medaram in Mulugu district, where the four-day Sammakka Saralamma jatara got underway on Wednesday.

As hundreds of TSRTC buses and private vehicles ferried devotees from various parts of the State to Medaram, quite a few arrived in the tribal village by bullock carts and some others in a helicopter using the shuttle services being operated by a private aviation company in association with the Telangana Tourism Department.

Aerial survey

Collector S. Krishna Aditya on Wednesday morning conducted an aerial survey in a helicopter to oversee the smooth conduct of the biennial mega tribal fair.

He along with the nodal officers closely monitored the provision of basic amenities to devotees.

The entire jatara site has been divided into eight zones, 37 sectors and 60 sub-sectors. Tight security arrangements have been made at the area and all the main roads leading to Medaram by deploying nearly 10,000 police personnel from across the State.