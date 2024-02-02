Medaram jatara: Collection of environment maintenance charges temporarily suspended

February 02, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - MULUGU

The Forest Department has decided to temporarily suspend the collection of environment maintenance charges from the vehicle users on the Eturunagaram wildlife sanctuary stretch of the National Highway 163 in Mulugu district from February 2 to 29, 2024.

The decision has been taken in view of the ensuing historic Sammakka Saralamma jatara (mega tribal fair) following a suggestion from Minister for Forests, Environment and Endowments, Konda Surekha, official sources said.

The four-day biennial jatara is scheduled to be held in Medaram village of the tribal majority district from February 21 to 24.

The Forest Department has been collecting environmental maintenance charges from the heavy and light motor vehicles plying on the Eturunagaram wildlife sanctuary stretch of the highway since November 2022.

According to sources in the Forest Department, the proceeds from the fee collection are being spent on wildlife conservation and habitat improvement activities in the sanctuary.