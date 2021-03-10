Medals for women scientists

Gender should never be a barrier while choosing a career, asserted Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical), member of Board of Governors of Medical Council of India Lt. Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, as she encouraged girls to dream big, stating that bringing women into the mainstream workforce is critical for the country’s development.
She was participating in a virtual meeting as part of a Woman’s Day celebration. The CSIR-IICT instituted medals in her name to honour outstanding young researchers in the institute.
Pooja Ramdas Solanke, G. Bhavani, Arpita Roy and Beneyaz Ara Begum received the ‘IICT-Lt. Gen Madhuri Kanitkar AVSM, VSM’ medals.
Principal scientist P. Aruna received the IICT Director’s medal for Best Woman Scientist, while Sailaja Maddaly, Controller of Administration, received IICT Director’s medal for Best Women Administrator. CSIR-IICT Director S. Chandrasekhar said the medals must be an inspiration for women to scale greater heights in their chosen career paths, a press release said.
