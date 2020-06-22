Medak villages take to vermicomposting in a big way

R. Avadhani

22 June 2020 22:03 IST

SHGs motivate people to segregate waste and put biodegradable waste to good use

Segregating wet and dry garbage at source has become a herculean task for the sanitation staff in both urban and rural areas. Despite repeated appeals, people are not responding positively, thereby increasing burden on the authorities.

But the case of Medak is something different. More than 100 villages in the district are already producing vermicompost that is being used by the farmers in their fields instead of chemical fertilizers. Collector K. Dharma Reddy personally took the responsibility and motivated the public in this regard.

Take the case of Malkapur in Toopran mandal. ‘Wealth from waste’ is what transformation of Malkapur explains. The village has earned an amount of ₹ 10,500 by selling vermicompost that was produced from waste. This is in addition to supplying the compost to the nurseries in the village.

“Initially, people were reluctant to segregate. We attended Self Help Group (SHG) meetings and explained them about the advantage of segregation. They are now able to understand, making the job easy. But it took a few months to convince them,” said M. Naveen, husband of Sarpanch M Mahadevi, who is active in motivating the villagers. He said that it was made possible by involving youth and women. Recently the village auctioned the compost for ₹ 6 per kilogram. They are getting ready for one more auction.

Same was the case with Damaracheruvu in Ramayampet mandal which has been producing vermicompost. After completing the construction of dumpyard about two years ago the village was able to utilise it fully and this village is also producing vermicompost that can be used by farmers or nurseries or individuals.

“Medak is doing excellent in segregating wet and dry garbage. More than 100 villages are producing vermicompost. Now it is the turn of Sangareddy to compete with it,” said Finance Minister T Harish Rao while participating in a review meeting recently.