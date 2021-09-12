Medak doctor ends life in hotel room

Hyderabad

12 September 2021 20:39 IST

A 50-year-old paediatrician from Medak was found dead in a hotel room at KPHB Colony here on Sunday.

The victim, Rama Krishnappa Chandrashekar (50) from Azeempura in Medak district, came to Hyderabad on Sunday morning along with his wife and son for the latter’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test at Ganges Valley School, Nizampet. While his wife went back to Medak, the victim checked into a hotel around 2.30 p.m. and resorted to the extreme step. “He was depressed due to problems,” KPHB police said, adding that a case was registered and a probe is under way.

The paediatrician was a suspect in the sensational murder of one Dharmagari Srinivas, whose charred body was found in a car at Mangalparthi village in Veldurthi mandal of Medak on August 10, said police.

Advertising

Advertising

There is always someone to listen at 040-66202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.