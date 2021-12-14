Mechanic, friends held for theft at garage

A young automobile mechanic and his two friends, all residents of Asifnagar, were arrested by the Madhapur police on Tuesday for stealing large sum of money at the workplace.

The special operation team joined efforts in tracing the suspects through the CCTV installed on the premises of the luxury car service centre on the 100-foot road at Madhapur.

According to Madhapur DCP M. Venkateshwarlu, who displayed the recovered ₹ 55 lakh for media persons, Md. Tahir, a mechanic at the said service centre knew the amount was kept in the almirah.

Along with friends Syed Jawed and Saif Mohiuddin, both 19-year-olds, they broke open the rear-side entrance by unscrewing the door in the wee hours of October 10 and made away with the cash.

All the 35 workers at the garage were questioned and Tahir was suspected. CCTV footage also helped zero out suspects and arrest the accused, the police said.

The trio were booked for house-breaking and theft.