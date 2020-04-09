Measures mooted for calibrated reopening of MSME units

The Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) has suggested to the State government to consider a calibrated, experimental reopening of MSME manufacturing units in a few select TSIIC industrial parks.

Noting that the lockdown has seen a near total shutdown of MSME units, except those exempted, in the industrial parks, the Federation listed out a number of measures the government can pass direction for a calibrated reopening of the units in select parks.

It included according permission to operate only one single-day shift and allowing only workforce residing within 3 km from the unit.

Other measures the government can notify include directing the MSME units to identify personnel critical for the manufacturing operation; required personnel to work on a rotational basis if needed; submitting details of individual/collective labour transportation modes as also of transportation logistics of input and output material. The jurisdictional police or GHMC officials can issue period specific travel passes to the workforce.

Stating this, TIF president K.Sudhir Reddy said that on their part, the management of the units can ensure fumigation and sanitisation of the premises; not permit any personnel who has been under home quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19; minimum screening of health condition of permitted workers daily; and adhere to sanitation, hygiene and distancing norms.

Jurisdictional area associations can be formed to identify and empower select members and officials to monitor compliance; take responsibility to report adherence and violations of the guidelines; and emerge as a mechanism for continuous interaction and feedback to government.

Mr. Reddy said registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the industrial parks in Telangana number over 10,000, produce over 5,000 different products and provide over 1.5 million jobs in the State.

As both manufacturing and offices are located on the same premises in the industrial parks for a majority of the units, administrative tasks of maintaining communication with customers, vendors, compliance of instructions issued by government on payment of salaries, wages, for ensuring the physical and financial well being of employees have been severely disabled. Work from home is not a viable option for the MSME manufacturing sector, he said.