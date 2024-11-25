 />

MDMA seized from two men in Hyderabad’s Kompally

Published - November 25, 2024 11:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State Task Force (STF) team of the Excise Department has busted an MDMA drug peddling ring in the Kompally area of Hyderabad. Two individuals, identified as Rupool and Ganesh Naik, were apprehended and approximately 4.4 grams of MDMA was seized.

The accused had been procuring MDMA at a cost of ₹2,000 per gram and selling it at a significantly higher price of ₹5,000 per gram. The STF team is currently investigating to identify and apprehend the main supplier of the drugs. A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and they have been handed over to the Quthbullapur police station for further investigation.

