MCRHRD training for MES officers

The foundation course for Military Engineer Services (MES) officers would be helpful for them in understanding the broader social, economic, administrative, political, legal and environmental issues in the country in their true and total frame of reference, Director General for Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) B. Mahesh Dutt Ekka has said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the fifth foundation course for MES officers here on Monday, he said the specialised domain-specific knowledge of construction was important in its own right but a fusion of both the specialised and broader knowledge would go a long way in making the officers specialists as well as generalists, thereby empower them to be more effective and efficient.

He stated that the technology of construction was undergoing mind-boggling changes and suggested them to undergo training programmes at frequent intervals in order to keep their knowledge, skills and abilities current ad up-to-date. The Institute would make a deliberate attempt to provide an opportunity to the MES officers to attend selected sessions along with the officers belonging to the All India Services, Central Civil Services and other Services as part of facilitating cross-Services training.

Chief Engineer (R&D) of MES Secunderabad Vijay Kumar Gupta said the MES with annual budget of ₹13,000 crore was one of the largest engineering, construction and maintenance agencies in the country. It had pan-India footprint to provide support to the Army, Air Force, Navy and DRDO and MES was undertaking measures in the field of energy conservation, use of renewable energy and green technology.