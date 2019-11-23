MCR HRD campus turns mini-India

The campus of Dr. MCR HRD Institute turned into a carnival to celebrate the ‘India Day’ and cultural festival organised by trainee Civil Servants attending the 94th Foundation Course at the institute here on Saturday.

The India Day celebrations were instrumental not only in understanding the diverse culture of the country but also in building bonds with co-trainee civil servants from various services, said the participants.

The campus, enveloped in a celebratory mood for the day, showcased the country’s unity in diversity by demonstrating different cultures and customs. A musical band added to the mood of the event and the trainee civil servants took out a colourful procession from Godavari Residency to Ramadasu Rangasthali lawns via Admin Block.

The contingent of trainee civil servants from Maharashtra, mounted on horseback and led by their leader dressed as Chatrapathi Shivaji, was the highlight of the procession. Fusion of dance performances was another unique feature of the event with trainee officers presenting the dance forms of their States and joining their colleagues in presenting the dance forms of other States. The campus transformed into mini-India with participants dressed in traditional attires of different States.

The celebrations were preceded by a scintillating cultural programme, Jashn-e-Bharat, in which the trainee civil servants showcased their talent in singing, dancing and playing music. A mime presentation on ‘Real Heroes of India’ drew wide applause.

Mr. B. P. Acharya, Special Chief Secretary and Director-General of the HRD Institute, faculty, and staff attended the event. Prizes were given away to the trainees who excelled in competitions.

Mr. Acharya presented mementoes to artistes from Karnataka who presented traditional folk art forms.