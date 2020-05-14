MCME donates N-99 masks to Military Hospital

Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) Commandant Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan honoured the COVID front-end warriors by presenting nano-particle technology N-99 masks to Military Hospital-Secunderabad Brigadier V Srinivas on Thursday.

A local firm has come up with an advanced N-99 mask which has been developed with a breakthrough nano-particle technology to ensure safety of the medical COVID warriors. The mask has a superior filter technology with filtering efficiency of 99.7 % and possesses ergonomic suitability with the special exhale valve, adjustable nose clip and elastic ear loop, a press release said.