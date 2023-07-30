MCH Centre in Mancherial bears the brunt of waterlogging

July 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre, located in the low-lying area in Mancherial town, is bearing the brunt of waterlogging with the Godavari river in spate.

The flash floods in the Godavari triggered by heavy rains encircled the building in July last year, a few months after its inauguration, prompting the authorities to shift the mothers and their newborns to safety at the eleventh hour.

The move was necessitated following sudden surge in the water level in Godavari due to Rollavagu backwater effect in mid-July last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same thing happened again this monsoon with the flood waters surrounding the building on Thursday, sources said.

However, nearly 90 mothers and their babies of the MCH Centre were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital in the town a week ago before the flooding situation, as a safety precaution.

This has yet again raised questions about the rationale behind constructing the MCH Centre at one end of the town nearly 500 metres from the Godavari riverbed.

Official sources said that the mothers and their newborns will be relocated to the MCH Centre after cleaning the premises and carrying out sanitation drive in a few days.

However, the question that has remained unanswered is why the spacious MCH building had been constructed in the low-lying area nearby the banks of the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.