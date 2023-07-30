ADVERTISEMENT

MCH Centre in Mancherial bears the brunt of waterlogging

July 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The building built on close to the river was waterlogged even last year forcing authorities to shift the patients to other hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

The Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre, located in the low-lying area in Mancherial town, is bearing the brunt of waterlogging with the Godavari river in spate.

The flash floods in the Godavari triggered by heavy rains encircled the building in July last year, a few months after its inauguration, prompting the authorities to shift the mothers and their newborns to safety at the eleventh hour.

The move was necessitated following sudden surge in the water level in Godavari due to Rollavagu backwater effect in mid-July last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The same thing happened again this monsoon with the flood waters surrounding the building on Thursday, sources said.

However, nearly 90 mothers and their babies of the MCH Centre were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital in the town a week ago before the flooding situation, as a safety precaution.

This has yet again raised questions about the rationale behind constructing the MCH Centre at one end of the town nearly 500 metres from the Godavari riverbed.

Official sources said that the mothers and their newborns will be relocated to the MCH Centre after cleaning the premises and carrying out sanitation drive in a few days.

However, the question that has remained unanswered is why the spacious MCH building had been constructed in the low-lying area nearby the banks of the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US