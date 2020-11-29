MCEME holds webinar on AI

‘Major stakeholders discussed new ideas for a roadmap for effective AI based Prescriptive Maintenance implementation’

In its efforts to increase the footprint of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Indian Army and reap its benefits, the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) held a webinar on “Artificial Intelligence Based Prescriptive Maintenance for the Armed Forces” on Saturday.

Discerning readers will know that the Army’s Training Command based out of Shimla is responsible for the Indian Army’s doctrines and training and research development initiatives in all fields.

“MCEME has been in the news for advancing the cause of technical research and education even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and was the proud recipient of the Golden Peacock National Award for Training,” an official release said.

The college has made contributions in the field of technical education and meaningful research for the troops fighting on the borders. Some of the notable advances made by MCEME in this niche domain of Artificial Intelligence include fielding a number of AI based field army oriented innovations as well as filing for intellectual property rights for the same.

The webinar was flagged off by General Officer Commanding in Chief Army Training Command, Lt Gen Raj Shukla. It was attended by people from academia and industry, delegates from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force as well as scientists and leaders from various defence laboratories.

“It provided a rare opportunity to all wherein all major stakeholders got together on a common platform and discussed new ideas for a roadmap for effective AI based Prescriptive Maintenance implementation in the Indian Army demonstrating MCEME’s resolve towards ensuring that the Make in India initiative sees success and it emerges as a dominant player on the AI landscape,” it said.

The webinar was conducted over three sessions with focus on the relevance of Artificial Intelligence based Prescriptive Maintenance for the Indian defence forces. Speakers spoke eloquently and in great detail on how the next wave of Artificial Intelligence could revolutionise traditional maintenance paradigms in defence and civil domains.

While the second session saw discussions on use of Internet of Things to enable AI use in prescriptive maintenance, the third session explored the effects and benefits to be derived from the use of cloud technology in prescriptive maintenance.