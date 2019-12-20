MCEME gets new commandant

Lieutenant General T.S.A. Narayanan took charge of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) as the commandant on Friday.
Prior to this appointment, Narayanan was the deputy commandant and chief instructor at MCEME.
The general officer was commissioned into the Corps of EME on December 24, 1982, from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
A graduate in electronics engineering from the College of Military Engineering in Pune and MCEME, he did his technical staff officers course from the Defence Institute of Advance Technology, Girinagar, and higher defence management course from College of Defence Management in Secunderabad.
For his distinguished service, Narayanan was awarded with the Chief of Army Staff commendation card in 2013 and general officer commanding-in-chief commendation cards in 2002 and 2010.
