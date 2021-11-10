MCEME gets ‘A’ grade accreditation from NAAC

HYDERABAD

10 November 2021 23:12 IST

Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, has been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) with an ‘A’ grade.

It had registered for NAAC accreditation in 2020 and had qualified in the rigorous online assessment based on its self-study report. The NAAC peer team, which visited the college for on-site verification in September, was led by NIT-Rourkela director Animesh Biswas, Jamia Millia Islamia University professor Arshad Noor Siddiquee and dean Koneru Laksmaiah, Education Foundation, Vijayawada Rama Krishna Konijeti, as its members.

MCEME Commandant and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME Lieutenant General T.S.A. Narayanan briefed the team on the various activities as they visited the different faculties and training labs after which there was also an interaction with the students and faculty.

Advertising

Advertising

The institute was also recently conferred the ‘Utkrishth Sansthan Vishwakarma Award’ by AICTE for ‘Maximum impact created against the spread of COVID-19’ across India and the ‘New Code of Education’ award in recognition of the innovations carried out in impacting training during the pandemic in building and enabling best digital practices in the field of education, said a press release.