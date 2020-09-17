MCEME bags AICTE USVA awards

Hyderabad

17 September 2020 23:33 IST

‘Overall Second’ among all technical institutions under pan India AICTE

The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), in a virtual award ceremony on Thursday, was conferred with the AICTE USVA Award-2020 for being adjudged ‘Overall Second’ among all technical institutions under the pan India umbrella of AICTE for academic excellence and innovative standards of technical education.

The ceremony was presided over by Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

“We are effectively contributing to social cause of not only supporting migrants, organising blood donations camps, providing facilities for establishing quarantine centre, but also donation of masks and PPE to COVID warriors,” a release said.

In addition, MCEME was also adjudged ‘Second’ in the category of spreading awareness during COVID-19 times.

AICTE USVA awards are conferred annually by AICTE to honour technical institutions for outstanding contribution to academic, technical, social development in particular and nation building in general.

This year, the awards launched to assess contribution of technical institutions to academic domain and national cause during the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed nationwide participation of more than 900 technical institutions contesting for the coveted award spanning over three stages. The selection process narrowed down to 500 institutions pan India for the final stage.