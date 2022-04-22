MCA student injured in knife attack

A 23-year-old MCA final year student of the Kakatiya University suffered a deep cut injury on her neck when a youth allegedly slit her throat with a sharp object after she spurned his advances at Gandhi Nagar in Hanamkonda on Friday morning.

The accused, identified as Azhar, 25, allegedly attacked the student with a sharp object, believed to be a knife, inflicting a bleeding injury on her neck soon after barging into her rented house at Gandhi Nagar here, sources said.

He allegedly picked up an argument with her when she reportedly rejected his love proposal before slitting her throat and fleeing from the spot.

On hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot and immediately shifted her to the MGM hospital in Warangal.

Her condition is stated to be stable.

The accused, an acquaintance of the student, had been pestering her on the pretext of love for the past several months, sources said.

He allegedly nursed a grudge against her when she refused to accept his proposal and recently joined a Hyderabad-based institute to pursue a career in software industry.

Subedari police registered a case and are on the lookout to apprehend the accused, a native of Mondrai village in Sangem mandal in the old undivided Warangal district.

Meanwhile, several student activists and representatives of various mass organisations gathered at the MGM hospital demanding harshest punishment to the accused for attempting to kill the meritorious student from a poor family of rural background, who is pursuing the MCA course against all odds.