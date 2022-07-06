MBA graduate arrested for burglary

The inter-State burglar liked to travel, stay in star hotels: police

Gandhi Nagar police arrested a habitual house burglar and seized from him ₹3 lakh cash and gold ornaments weighing about 190 grams.

Police said Mikkili Vamshi Krishna, a MBA graduate hailing from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, was involved in over 200 criminal cases. Since 2006, he has been arrested by various police units and also served jail sentences. Even the Preventive Detention Act was invoked against him, informed police.

The bachelor led a lavish lifestyle, and liked travelling and staying in star hotels, police said, adding that his family had distanced itself from him due to his vices.

According to police data, he was involved in six fresh cases of burglary in the police limits of Gandhi Nagar, Begum Bazar and Narsaraopeta-I town.

Gandhi Nagar police nabbed him while investigating a case it had registered last month in which a Kavadigudhad resident’s house was broken into, with ₹3 lakh cash and four tolas (40 grams) gold being stolen.