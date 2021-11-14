MBA and MCA seats allotted

HYDERABAD

The first phase of admissions into MBA and MCA colleges saw 7,636 seats remaining vacant out of the 26,845 available seats in the convenor quota.

The allotment of seats was released on Sunday with 19,209 seats taken and 28 colleges getting 100% admissions. Out of the 51,316 candidates who cleared the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), only 22,416 candidates attended the certificate verification and out of these only 21,811 candidates exercised the options. There are 272 colleges offering MBA and MCA courses in Telangana.

Candidates can download the allotment order on ‘https://tsicet.nic.in’ and also self-report on the same website to their allotted colleges before November 18 or else the allotment would be cancelled. The candidate has to report in person at the allotted college after final phase of counselling from November 27 to 29.

The Sports and NCC quota seats earmarked are not considered for allotment in first phase of counselling. All the candidates claiming reservation under NCC and Sports have to exercise options in final phase of counselling.