Mayor’s driver tests COVID positive

HYDERABAD

11 June 2020 23:45 IST

3rd from GHMC head office to test +ve

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan’s driver has tested COVID positive as per results declared on Thursday evening.

Following this, Mr. Ram Mohan and his family have been advised home quarantine, sources informed.

He is the second person in Mayor’s peshi and third person from GHMC head office to test positive during the last four days. However, there is no official confirmation from GHMC about this.

His samples were reportedly collected during a mass COVID-19 testing drive conducted exclusively for employees in Mayor’s peshi, after the first positive case in GHMC head office was reported in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing.

An office subordinate was the first person to be declared positive from Mayor’s peshi on Wednesday, and the second from the GHMC head office.

According to details shared by sources, the driver accompanied the Mayor on all his city tours, including his latest one on Thursday morning to Eash Anandbagh and Nagole.

Mr. Ram Mohan might need to undergo COVID-19 tests a second time on Friday, following the latest positive from his peshi. He recently tested negative for the infection, and shared the report with general public on his social media account.

He got himself tested the first time after concerns were raised about his visit to a cafe in Musheerabad during the recent sanitation drive. A waiter at the cafe had tested positive before Mr. Ram Mohan’s visit.

An atmosphere of fear pervades all sections in GHMC, and several employees in the head office did not report for duty on Thursday, in view of rising number of COVID-19 positives, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the results of employees from the Sanitation and Health wings, who were tested on Wednesday, are yet to arrive.