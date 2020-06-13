Hyderabad

Mayor tests negative again

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan has tested negative for coronavirus. This is the second time he has been tested in the last one week, both times without symptoms. He was first tested after visit to a tea shop at Musheerabad during a sanitation drive, where a waiter had been previously diagnosed with the infection. The result was negative. The Mayor’ssamples were collected again, after two from his peshi tested positive.

