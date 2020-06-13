Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan has tested negative for coronavirus. This is the second time he has been tested in the last one week, both times without symptoms. He was first tested after visit to a tea shop at Musheerabad during a sanitation drive, where a waiter had been previously diagnosed with the infection. The result was negative. The Mayor’ssamples were collected again, after two from his peshi tested positive.
Mayor tests negative again
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Start your 14 days trial now. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 11:27:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/mayor-tests-negative-again/article31823461.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.