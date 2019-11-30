Mayor inspects Punjagutta steel bridge site

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, along with legislator Danam Nagender and deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin and others, inspected the site where a steel bridge is proposed near Punjagutta graveyard on Saturday.

Speaking after the visit, Mr. Ram Mohan said that the steel bridge with ramp on both sides would be constructed with a total outlay of ₹6 crore.

A part of the 70-metre bridge will pass over a graveyard and therefore, the graveyard management and locals have raised objections.

Attempting to take forward the process, Mr. Ram Mohan assured that GHMC would take up works such as construction of water harvesting pits, laying of drainage pipelines, removal of debris and garbage, construction of compound wall and approach road for the graveyard. “GHMC will take the responsibility for its maintenance and a walkway will be constructed for the convenience of locals,” he said.

Instructed by MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Mr. Ram Mohan has taken the initiative to address the obstacles that can hamper the commencement of works for the steel bridge. “A meeting will be held accordingly with the societies and locals,” he said.

Mr. Ram Mohan has also asked Joint Collector Ravi and RDO Raja Goud to provide an alternative site in lieu of a part of land to be taken from the graveyard for construction of the steel bridge.