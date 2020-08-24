HyderabadHYDERABAD 24 August 2020 08:27 IST
Comments
Mayor inspects 2BHK houses at Rampalli
Updated: 24 August 2020 08:27 IST
Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Sunday inspected the double bedroom housing complex at Rampalli on the city outskirts. Accompanied by the GHMC officials and Chief Engineer Suresh, the Mayor went round the complex which will house 6,200 families, which is almost ready. He directed the officials to make sure that all the facilities provided in the complex were ready ahead of the inauguration.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...