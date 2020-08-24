Mayor inspects 2BHK houses at Rampalli

HYDERABAD

24 August 2020 08:27 IST

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Sunday inspected the double bedroom housing complex at Rampalli on the city outskirts. Accompanied by the GHMC officials and Chief Engineer Suresh, the Mayor went round the complex which will house 6,200 families, which is almost ready. He directed the officials to make sure that all the facilities provided in the complex were ready ahead of the inauguration.

