Hyderabad

Mayor inspects 2BHK houses at Rampalli

The housing complex at Rampalli.

The housing complex at Rampalli.   | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Sunday inspected the double bedroom housing complex at Rampalli on the city outskirts. Accompanied by the GHMC officials and Chief Engineer Suresh, the Mayor went round the complex which will house 6,200 families, which is almost ready. He directed the officials to make sure that all the facilities provided in the complex were ready ahead of the inauguration.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2020 8:28:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/mayor-inspects-2bhk-houses-at-rampalli/article32425968.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story