Mayor a highly educated and accomplished person

HYDERABAD

12 February 2021 01:11 IST

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha was self-employed as a beautician before contesting GHMC elections

Newly elected GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi R. Gadwal is well known as the daughter of veteran leader and member of the Rajya Sabha K. Keshava Rao. She is a second-time elect to the GHMC Council from Banjara Hills in consecutive terms.

Apart from her political lineage, she is a highly educated and accomplished person. Studying entirely in Hyderabad, she completed her schooling in Holy Mary High School in Saifabad, and went on to graduate in Arts from the Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Women's College, Narayanguda.

Later, she finished her course in Journalism too from the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan institutions, and pursued LLB from Sultan Ul Uloom Collge of Law, Banjara Hills.

Married to Bobby Reddy, Ms. Vijayalakshmi, 56, stayed in the United States of America for 18 years, where she worked as a research assistant in Duke University of North Carolina in the department of Cardiology, a biographical note from GHMC mentioned.

She returned in 2007, after giving up her American citizenship to join her father in politics. In 2016, she contested as a corporator from TRS.

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, 49, completed her schooling from the Railway Girls’ High School, North Lallaguda, and was self-employed as beautician, before contesting GHMC elections. Her husband Shobhan Reddy had been a student leader, and a labour leader before contesting unsuccessfully as a corporator in 2002. He has been a loyal supporter of TRS since its initial days.