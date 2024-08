An IAS officer of the 2020 batch, Mayank Mittal, took charge as the executive director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). Mr. Mittal was the additional collector of Narayanpet district when he was transferred and assigned the water board. On Wednesday, Mr. Mittal met Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy, the officers and staff and formally assumed the charge.

Related Topics Hyderabad / Telangana