May Day fete on low key

May Day celebrations, usually a big event by Left parties, was a low-key affair on account of the lockdown with a handful of activists clad in red at their respective party offices.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy hoisted the flag at the office of the All India Trade Union Congress and addressed the gathering. He criticised the “indifference” of the Central government towards the plight of migrant workers in the present circumstances.

At the CPI (M) State office, party central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu hoisted the flag. He defended the decision of the party to observe May Day without the usual demonstrations, rallies and meetings in view of the lockdown. He said the going would be tough for workers after the lockdown was lifted.