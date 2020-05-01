May Day fete on low key

May Day celebrations, usually a big event by Left parties, was a low-key affair on account of the lockdown with a handful of activists clad in red at their respective party offices.
CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy hoisted the flag at the office of the All India Trade Union Congress and addressed the gathering. He criticised the “indifference” of the Central government towards the plight of migrant workers in the present circumstances.
At the CPI (M) State office, party central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu hoisted the flag. He defended the decision of the party to observe May Day without the usual demonstrations, rallies and meetings in view of the lockdown. He said the going would be tough for workers after the lockdown was lifted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.