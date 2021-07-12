MA&UD to spend ₹ 2,000 crore for civic works in municipalities

Infrastructure to be improved for drinking water supply, sewerage, roads, markets in 141 ULBs

This year, the Department of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) has earmarked about ₹ 2,000 crore for improving infrastructure in the 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for drinking water supply, sewerage, roads, markets, etc..

With 10% of the total budget allotted for development of greenery, it plans to develop 1,067 tree parks and multi-layered avenue plantations along the 400 km of the roads in the municipal corporations and municipalities, other than GHMC. Fourth annual report of the department released by the Minister concerned K.T. Rama Rao in the presence of Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and and others, recently, indicated that water supply schemes in 130 ULBs will be completed during this year at a total cost of ₹ 1,433 crore with funds sourced under various heads.

Integrated vegetable and non-veg markets as well as modern crematoria are to be completed at a cost of ₹ 700 crore with Gadwal, Siddipet and Sircilla already having these. Novel bio-mining of the accumulated municipal waste to make organic compost is to be given an impetus with the first plant in Warangal likely to be commissioned soon. About 35.50 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is to be tackled in this manner in 130 ULBs while Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) are in the line to be ready in 47 municipalities, with tenders to be called for 68 new ones. All these are among works to be taken up outside the capital region as per the action plan.

Other highlights are: Seven FSTPs are working and tenders for 71 plus another 68 are under progress for 5, 10 and 15 kilolitres per day plants. Drinking water schemes for 61 ULBs are being executed by public health department, 25 ULBs within ORR by the HMWSSB and the balance 55 ULBs by the Rural Water Supply & Sanitation department.

With just 15% of municipal area having underground drainage outside of GHMC, 11 drain projects were taken up in Vikarabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad and works completed at ₹447.45 crore, plus Siddipet at ₹266.32 crore. Nalgonda and Miryalguda works are to become operational at ₹168.30 crore. Khammam, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Gajwel-Pragynapur and Deverkonda works were being taken up at ₹353.61 crore.

Property mapping of 20.80 lakh dwellings is to be done with help of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) through the Bhuvan portal and 4.5 lakh properties were mapped thus far. During the COVID times, 225 labour camps were set up in 45 ULBs with 44,759 people provided with food, masks and sanitisers.

Plus, 22 new shelters for urban homeless were sanctioned for ₹13.50 crore. About 1,106 self-help groups in 114 municipalities have made 8,09,242 masks while 19 SHGs in three municipalities are involved in making sanitisers and 15,540 bottles.

Much vaunted TS-bPASS introduced last year giving speedy online building clearance has got 25,196 applications approved within Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) for ULBs totalling 13,292. These include 2,843 instant registrations for permissions up to 75 sq.yards, 10,070 instant approvals and 379 for above 600 sq.yards and all non-residential buildings

Overall, with the earlier prevailing Development Permission Management System (DPMS) 25,872 permissions were given by DTCP for construction of built up area of 71.88 million sq.ft as against the 47,595 permissions for 254 million sq.ft including GHMC & HMDA permissions.