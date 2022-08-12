Mattress maker mulls facility in State

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sleep Company brand mattress maker is mulling a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

“We will be adding a new manufacturing location in south India sometime next year... looking at Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” said Harshil Salot, co-founder of Comfort Grid Technologies. It will be the second such for the firm that now makes its patented SmartGRID mattress in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai.

Stating that the firm is in the process of finalising the location, he said the significance of being close to customers was behind the decision to set up one more plant. Hyderabad as a market is very big and important for the company and the customers in the region look for really differentiated products, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Salot, who was here for opening of the company owned and operated store, said the estimated investment on the new factory in south India could be ₹10-15 crore. The store is the second such, with Bengaluru hosting the first, he said, adding open 25 experiential centres will be opened in major cities across the country over next six months. The decision to add more manufacturing capacities and open phygital stores is part of the expansion plans as well as to become a ₹500 crore in revenue firm over the next two years.