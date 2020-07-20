Matric pass, college dropout pose as doctors, arrested

Luck ran out for a matric pass and his college dropout friend, who had a medical practice for the past three years at Asif Nagar, after Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) sleuths arrested them for running a hospital without the mandatory qualification.
The registration certificate issued by DM and HO and a photocopy of their Aadhaar cards were also seized from them.
The arrested include Mohd Shoaib Subhani (35), a B.Com second year dropout, who is also the chairman of Sameer Hospital, and Mohd Abdul Mujeeb (42), who studied till Class X and the MD of the hospital. Both are from Mehdipatnam.
Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force officials apprehended the duo on Saturday. Police said that Subhani started the hospital in 2017 for which he hired Mujeeb as the MD, as he had an experience of managing the hospital. Before joining Sameer Hospital, Mujeeb worked as the director of M.M. Hospital at Humayun Nagar.
They managed to obtain a registration certificate and started the hospital illegally. “Posing as doctors and cheating innocent people by putting their lives in danger, the duo were running the said hospital without any hindrance to make a quick buck,” inspector B. Gattu Mallu said.
He said that Mujeeb also managed to get an Aadhaar card with ‘Dr’ affixed to his name. The arrested accused along with the seized material were handed over to Asif Nagar police for further investigation.
