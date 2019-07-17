MathWorks expanding in Hyderabad

US-based developer of mathematical computing software MathWorks is expanding its presence in Hyderabad.
On Tuesday, the firm said that it has moved the Hyderabad office location and the new facility is three times the size of the previous.
Located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, the new office spans over 1.18 lakh sq ft and can seat 750 people.
The Hyderabad operations were established in 2017 with 168 staff in an office space of over 31,400 sq ft to primarily focus on product development and customer support. There are 70 new job openings in Hyderabad to fill product development, quality engineering and application engineering positions, a release from MathWorks said.
“We are continuously looking for talented developers and engineers to join our team,” said Rama Rao Sreeramaneni, senior director, MathWorks. MathWorks now occupies 3.15 lakh sq ft of space in India.
