Hyderabad

Mathematics test

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Welfare Society will conduct an all India mathematics bright student award and scholarship written test on July 2 for students of classes four to ten. Test will be multiple choice and in English with top 10 students eligible for cash prizes. For details students need to call 09640527109 or apjedu2001@gmail.com, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 2:21:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/mathematics-test/article18968418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY