A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Welfare Society will conduct an all India mathematics bright student award and scholarship written test on July 2 for students of classes four to ten. Test will be multiple choice and in English with top 10 students eligible for cash prizes. For details students need to call 09640527109 or apjedu2001@gmail.com, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 2:21:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/mathematics-test/article18968418.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor