Maternity hospital set for a facelift

Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil announced ₹5.31 crore for the upgrade of the Government Maternity Hospital in Hanamkonda, during a surprise visit on Saturday.

Housed in an old tiled roof structure, it was in a shabby condition until recently. However, a new building was constructed on the premises and the facility shifted. But that was not enough; more was required in terms of facilities and sanitation. “This hospital registers 30 deliveries per day on an average,” said Mr Patil.

Since the launch of the State government’s KCR Kit scheme in 2017, the hospital has registered close to 1,000 deliveries per month.

The scheme has has been a hit with the poor and downtrodden for the incentives that it offers — a 15-item kit worth ₹2,000 and financial assistance to the mother (₹12,000 for a boy and ₹13,000 for a girl child).

Mr Patil told The Hindu that they were planning to set up a blood bank, mechanised laundry unit and a Sulabh complex on the hospital premises. The district administration has already launched ₹5-a-meal in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for the patients and their attendants.

Warangal West MLA D. Vinay Bhaskar said besides improving facilities, the hospital staff must improve sanitation standards and ensure the premises remain clean. “There is no dearth of funds. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has made it clear that the priority is strengthening government hospitals,” he said.