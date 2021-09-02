Masters in Public Health course

HYDERABAD

02 September 2021 19:46 IST

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences,Warangal, has invited applications online from eligible candidates for admission into Masters in Public Health (MPH) course through computer-based online entrance test and for 2021-22 for the seats in affiliated colleges on www://knruhs.telangana.gov.in from till Sept.13, 5 p.m.

There is no age restriction for admission into MPH course and both men and women with any bachelor’s degree with 50% marks can apply, said a press release.

Advertising

Advertising