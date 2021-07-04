Massive slump in testing, only 605 cases detected

Maximum of 107 infections logged in Greater Hyderabad

COVID-19 testing dropped significantly on Sunday, leading to comparatively less number of cases in Telangana. Usually, over 1 lakh samples are examined in a day and the daily tally had been over 800 but less than 1,000 for the past few days. On Sunday, however, 71,800 samples were tested and 605 cases were detected. Results of 813 were awaited.

Seven more COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 3,691.

The number of cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which dropped to less than 100 after almost three-and-a-half months picked up again. While 98 infections were recorded on Friday, it was 107 on Sunday.

The 605 cases also included 54 from Karimnagar. After several days, zero cases were recorded in two districts — Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad. Only one case was detected in Wanaparthy and Kamareddy each.

The total case tally in the State stands at 6,26,690, of which 11,964 were active.