Massive land acquisition for RRR

A picture on the massive land acquisition for a portion of the regional ring road (RRR) that will travel through eight new districts over 344 km was likely to emerge at the end of the month with the fixing of borders for the four lane expressway on the northern side of the prestigious project to be implemented under Bharat Mala Pariyojana of the Centre.

Twelve teams armed with latest technology like Differential Global Position System (DGPS) were involved in fixing the borders of the alignment on the northern side of the road with latitudes and longitudes precisely to the inch with the aid of Google based maps. The survey commenced in Sangareddy town recently.

The teams were mounting the equipment on two stones for every five km to measure the alignment but permanent mile stones for the road were avoided till the gazette notification shortly. The Centre will issue the gazette notification and invite objections for 21 days on land acquisition from owners proposed to be taken up on northern side This will be followed by a public hearing after which permanent borders for the 100-metre road will be fixed. All this was likely to take a couple of months, sources said.

The project was divided into two parts - north and south - to acquire an estimated 12,500 acres.

While the permission for the northern portion was already received from the Ministry of Transport and National Highways, the southern part was being resurveyed by a specialised private agency to study the volume of traffic in the backdrop of concerns that the latter was not feasible as it did not have matching vehicular traffic.

A road project of this nature was taken up for the first time after the construction of Outer Ring Road in 2005.

The four-lane road which will be expanded to eight lanes in future will go over 158 km on northern side and 182 km on the south. An estimated 4,500 acres was assessed for northern side and 7,500 acres for southern part.

The northern road will go over 20 mandals and 111 villages in Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet and Bhongir districts. The southern side will cover Choutuppal, Chevella, Shankerpalli, Amangal and Sangareddy.

The Centre will meet the entire construction cost while the land acquisition will be handled by Centre and State governments on 50 : 50 basis.