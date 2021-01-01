Massive drunk driving checks in Hyderabad

Police of the three Commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda — launched extensive drunk driving checks across the State on the eve of New Year.
Traffic police were deployed not only at junctions, but also at residential areas to curb the movement of tippler drivers and other traffic violators for public safety.
Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar visited at least half a dozen special enforcement checkpoints and briefed the field level officers.
He said that stringent action would be taken against those involved in drunk driving.
Recently, Mr. Sajjanar equated a drunk driver to a ‘terrorist’ mindlessly mowing down precious lives.
Meanwhile, the city police restricted vehicular traffic on and around Tank Bund and Necklace Road from 10 p.m. on Thursday to 2 a.m. on Friday.
All the flyovers except Begumpet flyover were closed on Thursday night and private buses, lorries and heavy vehicles were not allowed in city limits till 2 a.m. on Friday.
Nehru Outer Ring Road and PVNR Expressway were closed for light motor vehicles except those bound for the airport from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday.
Moreover, movement of vehicles and pedestrians was restricted on the flyover at Cyber Towers, Gachibowli, Biodiversity, Mindspace flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 and Durgam Cheruvu bridge.
