ADVERTISEMENT

Massive devotee turnout marks vibrant celebrations at Lal Darwaza Bonalu

July 16, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A potharaju dancing to drum beats in Sangareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Policemen on high alert at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple, Lal Darwaza. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

A beautifully decorated elephant at Nalla Pochamma Temple in Sabzi Mandi, Hyderabad, on Sunday | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Devotees carrying bonam at Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir, at Charminar, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Devotees at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

The Lal Darwaza Bonalu fair witnessed jubilant celebrations as devotees thronged the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple and Akkanna Madanna Temple in large numbers on Sunday. From the early hours of the morning, devotees poured in to offer their prayers to the deity.

In order to ensure a seamless experience for devotees, elaborate arrangements were meticulously put in place. The police authorities took the initiative to implement strict security measures, with 400 CCTV cameras actively monitoring the entire south zone. Additionally, traffic restrictions were enforced in the Bonalu event areas. Notably, a dedicated queue was allocated exclusively for women devotees, further enhancing their convenience.

The grand Bonalu procession, extending all the way to the Musi, where the bonams (decorated pots) would be immersed, served as a highlight of the festivities. As a gesture of devotion, the temple authorities presented a magnificent gold bonam to the Goddess.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, representing the government, offered silk clothes to the deity, exemplifying reverence and support.

The event attracted several prominent personalities, who paid a visit to the temple premises. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajya Sabha member Laxman, former cricketer Mithali Raj, and Telangana Health Director Srinivasa Rao were among the distinguished guests present, expressing their devotion and participation in the grand celebration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US