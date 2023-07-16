Massive devotee turnout marks vibrant celebrations at Lal Darwaza Bonalu

July 16, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Lal Darwaza Bonalu fair witnessed jubilant celebrations as devotees thronged the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple and Akkanna Madanna Temple in large numbers on Sunday. From the early hours of the morning, devotees poured in to offer their prayers to the deity.

In order to ensure a seamless experience for devotees, elaborate arrangements were meticulously put in place. The police authorities took the initiative to implement strict security measures, with 400 CCTV cameras actively monitoring the entire south zone. Additionally, traffic restrictions were enforced in the Bonalu event areas. Notably, a dedicated queue was allocated exclusively for women devotees, further enhancing their convenience.

The grand Bonalu procession, extending all the way to the Musi, where the bonams (decorated pots) would be immersed, served as a highlight of the festivities. As a gesture of devotion, the temple authorities presented a magnificent gold bonam to the Goddess.

Meanwhile, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, representing the government, offered silk clothes to the deity, exemplifying reverence and support.

The event attracted several prominent personalities, who paid a visit to the temple premises. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajya Sabha member Laxman, former cricketer Mithali Raj, and Telangana Health Director Srinivasa Rao were among the distinguished guests present, expressing their devotion and participation in the grand celebration.