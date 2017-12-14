Massive dais to reflect State heritage, culture

A beehive of activity is on at the Lal Bahadur Stadium grounds, the main venue for World Telugu Conference-2017 commencing on December 15.

Over 800 workers are giving finishing touches to the massive dais measuring 220 feet x70 feet and 48 feet in height reflecting the Telangana heritage and culture.

The dais named after Bammera Pothana will feature a large LED screen of 60ft x 30 ft and the main venue will seat about 10,000 people on the ground and another 25,000 in the galleries around the stadium grounds. Outside the venue and within the periphery of L.B. Stadium, another 35,000 people can move around going round the stalls of ‘Telangana Sambaralu’ featuring the craft, art, weaves, folk culture and cuisine.

Wizcraft, the event management company is erecting the stage and taking care of technology for programmes slated during the five days. “The venue will be ready by Thursday night and the government officers are vetting the work every day,” said company representative.

Synchronised firework display during the inaugural and valedictory functions will provide the ‘wow’ factor in addition to a laser show at the valedictory. In view of fireworks, an agency was roped in for ensuring safety and to prevent health hazards at the venue and it is working along with the State Government.

Adjacent to the main dais, the Archaeology Department is putting up stalls to display sculptures, ancient coins and other evidence of pre-Satavahana, Satavahana periods found in Telangana region.

Tourism and Culture Secretary Borra Venkatesam said the main venue of the WTC will impress every one. Designed by artist C.V. Ambaji, it will reflect State heritage, culture with the prominent caption ‘Na Telangana Koti Ratnala Veena’ in the replica of ‘Talapatra’.

While Kakatiya arch of 12th century forms the main structure, panels on either side of it will feature Ramappa and Alampur temples and Telangana Thalli. Tangedu flowers, Pala pitta, Naga Padmam (sculpture of serpent God) found in Jogulamba temple of Alampur, one of the Shakti peethams and 56 Telugu letters will be prominently displayed.

The base of the dais will feature 1,000 pillars and 46 pillars around the sprawling stadium will have portraits of 46 Telugu luminaries right from Somana, Pothana.