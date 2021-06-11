Massive Cryogenic oxygen containers arrive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

11 June 2021 06:47 IST

The GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) handled a massive shipment of cryogenic oxygen containers which arrived at the Hyderabad International Airport at around 19.40 hours by a special Indian Air Force’s Boeing Globemaster aircraft from Singaporeon Wednesday. Special ground handling equipment were used to handle the containers which were later dispatched within a short period, a press release said.

