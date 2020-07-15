Massive afforestation in OU

The saplings planted on OU campus.

HYDERABAD

15 July 2020 09:07 IST

Programme was undertaken by HMDA

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is taking up a massive afforestation programme on the lands of Osmania University, as part of the Haritha Haram programme.

Miyawaki forests, which have been hugely successful in Yadadri, are being developed in four locations of the campus, namely, university library, auditorium, near D-Hostel and opposite the Law College.

Saplings were also being planted on both sides of the main road on the campus in the gaps of the existing trees. Planting was being taken up on more than 16 km of the road length, including internal roads.

Ficus, amla, custard apple, pomegranate, jamun, pongamia and neem saplings were being given preference, to aid biodiversity in the area. Besides, flowering plants were being planted in the avenues to enhance the beauty quotient.

Block plantation was being taken up in 253 acres of additional area in OU forests, with 2X2 metres block size, the statement said.