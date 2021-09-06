Massage and prostitution racket busted

Hyderabad

06 September 2021 19:02 IST

A cross massage and prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa was raided by the Madhapur police in a joint operation with the Special Operations Team of Madhapur zone on Sunday.

The team raided Haven Spa at N Squire Building, Kavuri Hills, and arrested two organisers, two sub-organisers, eight customers and rescued 10 victims from other States. “They were organising flesh trade and cross massage illegally,” Madhapur police said. Police seized ₹ 73,469 in cash, 28 mobile phones, a bank card swiping machine, a laptop, a car, apart from other materials.

