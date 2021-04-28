Mass Mutual GCC to hire 550 people by Dec.

HYDERABAD

US life insurer expands facility to a total workspace of 1.5 lakh sq. ft.

U.S. life insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) plans to hire 550 people by December for its Global Capability Center (GCC) in the city.

In a media interaction on Wednesday, Head of the GCC Ravi Tangirala said, “We are currently a workforce of approximately 450 associates and leadership areas across a number of organisational functions. With an aim to further expand hiring for multiple roles across the technology landscape, we are targeting to reach more than 1,000 employees by the end of this year.”

Full Stack Development and Support, DevOps, Quality Assurance, Security and Cloud Engineering and Data Science are some of the domains for which it will be hiring. To accommodate more employees, the GCC has expanded to another floor at the same location in Financial District, creating a total workspace of 1.5 lakh sq. ft.

Stating that the Global Business Services India LLP, its GCC in Hyderabad, continued to increase its employee base and physical space despite the pandemic challenges, a release from MassMutual said interviews and hiring are being conducted virtually. Mr. Tangirala said most of the employees are working from home.

In January, MassMutual had announced the setting up of the GCC in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, which he said would be made over a period of five years. The initial hiring plan to have a head count of 550 has also changed in these months as “people started recognising and realising the talent on the ground [in India] and the work GCC can provide,” he said.