Mass congregation to be held on 356th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

January 08, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The 356th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh is set to be celebrated in a grand way on Sunday. A mass congregation will be organised on a grand scale under the aegis of Prabandhak Committee Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad.

The congregation will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. after which a Guru Ka Langar will be served to the devotees.

Prabandhak committee president S.Baldev Singh Bagga and general secretary S.Jagmohan Singh said hundreds of Sikh devotees and people belonging to other faiths will converge for the congregation. The event will be marked by recitations of holy hymns called ‘Gurbani Kirtans’ by reputed Ragi Jathas who are being specially invited from various parts of the country. On the list are Bhai Kamaljeet Singh from Golden Temple, Amritsar, and Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha from Delhi, who will recite holy hymns and throw light on the teachings of Sikh gurus.