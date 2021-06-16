Mason held for murder of woman

A mason was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old woman from OU Colony, Shaikpet.

The accused, Ganji Venkatesh (35) from Gulshan Colony, Golconda, a native of Narayanpet, and the victim Buneti Chennama, worked at the same construction site and on June 9 after work they went to consume toddy on his request.

“They bought the toddy and liquor from different places and went to Sakkubai graveyard to consume it. Later Chennamma fell unconscious. The accused grabbed an iron rod, hit on her head and made away with her silver braces and gold earrings,” police said, adding that she died on the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s husband a woman missing case was registered and police found her body. On credible information the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team apprehended Ganji Venkatesh and recovered 60 tola of silver braces and 5 grams of gold earrings from his possession.