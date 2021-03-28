Masks, restrictions on public gatherings mandatory in Telangana

HYDERABAD

28 March 2021

Decision follows sharp rise in COVID-19 cases over past 2 weeks

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the State, the Telangana government has decided to enforce wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the infectious virus/disease besides imposing restrictions on public gatherings.

In the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday, the government has reiterated that wearing of masks in all public places, work spaces and public means of transport is mandatory across the State. Any deviation in the preventive measure shall attract prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the India Penal Code as well as other applicable laws.

Restrictions

In another GO, the Chief Secretary has imposed restrictions on public gatherings, congregations, rallies and processions during the upcoming religious events. As the number of COVID-19 cases in the country as also in the State has been showing a rising trend since the last few weeks, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders with guidelines for effective control of coronavirus spread by imposing restrictions.

Stating that congregations would pose considerable threat of rapid transmission of the coronavirus, the Chief Secretary said it was decided not to allow public celebrations/observances during the upcoming religious events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanthi, Good Friday, Ramzan, etc till April 30.

No congregations

No rallies, processions, public celebrations, gatherings, congregations would be allowed even in connection with religious event in public places, grounds, parks and religious places in the State during the period. Any violation of the instructions would be prosecuted under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

Accordingly, directions have been issued to all District Collectors and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police in the State to strictly implement the instructions on wearing of masks and restrictions on public gatherings and rallies including in the religious events.